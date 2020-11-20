PA sending its ambassadors back to Bahrain & UAE

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/C9D432F4-0BCA-4669-BD0D-7CF27DA77D16.jpeg 387 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-20 00:44:062020-11-20 00:44:06PA sending its ambassadors back to Bahrain & UAE
SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Authority, which recalled its ambassadors to Bahrain and the UAE due to the signing of a compromise agreement, decided to return its ambassadors to the two countries tonight (Wednesday).
The Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister, Riyad al-Maliki, announced last August that he would return the ambassadors of Kuwait and Bahrain to Ramallah on the orders of Mahmoud Abbas.
The Palestinian Authority today restored security coordination with Israel, which was suspended in May due to the implementation of the West Bank occupation plan.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
