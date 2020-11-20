Saudi King invites people of country to offer rain prayers

SHAFAQNA- King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia has called on people across the country to pray for rain today (Thursday).

He issued a decree: Everyone should do things such as repentance, asceticism (praying for rain), referring to God, benevolence to prople, recommended acts of worship including alms, prayer, supplication, taking it easy on the people and solving their problems so that May God grant us relief and make our desires easy.

He added: “Whoever is able, in order to follow the Sunnah of the Messenger of God and express the need for God Almighty, should insist on praying for rain, because God loves His servants who pray a lot and insist on their prayers.”

In the end, he said: We ask God Almighty to have mercy on this country and its people and to answer this prayer and make this country subject to His mercy.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English