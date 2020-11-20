Date :Friday, November 20th, 2020 | Time : 08:58 |ID: 182632 | Print

G20 leaders must call on Saudi Arabia to release prisoners,Amnesty says

SHAFAQNA- Member states of the Group of (G20) assembly throughout this week’s digital summit hosted by Saudi Arabia must call on the kingdom to release its jailed women’s rights activists, Amnesty International mentioned.

In a statement released on Thursday, the United Kingdom-based rights group said activists who led campaigns for women’s rights in the Gulf country continue to be imprisoned or are facing trial, despite the fact that women’s empowerment is on Saudi Arabia’s G20 agenda, Aljazeera told.

