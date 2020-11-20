Refugees should have access to coronavirus vaccine: IOM

SHAFAQNA- Refugees in the European Union should have equal access to promising coronavirus vaccines, the Head of the United Nations Migration Agency said on Thursday. “It is for the sake of their safety and well-being of the entire host communities” in the countries taking them in, said Antonio Vitorino, director general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“No one is safe until everybody is safe,” the IOM chief said. He said that “When we have now news about a vaccine, the challenge that EU European member states are confronted with, is to guarantee access to the vaccine to everybody that is in your territory, not just your citizens, but also all the refugees, displaced people and migrants that are in Europe,” AlJazeera reported.