The Main point of Ayahs 37 and 38 of Surah An-Noor

SHAFAQNA – In Ayahs 37-38 of Surah An-Noor, Allah (SWT) said: “Men/Individuals who neither trade nor commercial dealings can divert them from remembering Allah (SWT), nor from regular prayer, nor from practicing regular charity. Their only fear is for the Day when the hearts and the eyes will be transformed (in a world wholly new); that God may reward them according to the best of their deeds, and add even more for them out of God’s Grace, for Allah (SWT) doth provide for those whom God will without measure.”

The main point of the above Ayahs is that, those who stay on the Divine Path, will be rewarded with special blessings and will enjoy special Divine Care and Attention. Therefore, recognition of this path and staying on it, in order to fulfill the necessary elements of attaining the true belief in God, make the human being hopeful of enjoying and benefitting from the Divine Grace and Mercy. Hence the true belief in God will lead the human being to enjoy Divine Grace, Mercy and Reward as well as special Divine Care and Attention.