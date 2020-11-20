Which four groups can be found in retrogression of a society? / SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: In these times, the people are in four groups. A group that if they are not involved in corrupt act, is because they are unable and their swords are blunt and they have no financial facilities. Another group whose swords are drawn, and have made apparent their corruption and wickedness. They have gathered their infantry and mounted armies and they are ready to kill others. They spoiled the religion to attain wealth of this world to become either the head or the commander of a group, or to go on a chamber and recite sermons. What a bad deal it is to consider the world as the price for your life, and to exchange it with whatever is with God. Another group seeking the world with deeds of hereafter, and are not after spiritual positions with worldly deeds. They pretend to be humble, and take steps hypocritically and short, they gather their garments, and pretend like the believers, and use Divine Cover for their own hypocrisy and materialism (seeking the world). And some other ones have been deprived from attaining the power with indignity and lack of financial facilities. They pretend to be content, and at any time of the day and the night, they have never been true ascetics (Zahid), they have worn the clothes of ascetics [1]. [1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 32.

