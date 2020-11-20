Quran competition gets underway in Dubai

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The 14th edition of a Quran competition in Dubai began in the UAE city earlier this week. The Dubai Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (IACAD) annually organizes the event. This year’s edition has been held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, Al-Bayan website reported.

Ninety-seven contenders are competing in this edition, which will conclude on November 25. Hamda Ahmed Al-Muhayri, an official with the organization, said memorization of the Quran at six levels are the categories of the contest. The participants are from different Quranic institutes in the United Arab Emirates.The motto of this year’s competition is “for this let the competitors compete” (Verse 26, Surah Al-Mutaffifin of the Quran).

The coronavirus outbreak has had a major impact on global sporting, cultural, religious and political events, with a host of events canceled or postponed.Many Quranic activities and programs are now organized online due to the COVID-19 restrictions.