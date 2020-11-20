Date :Friday, November 20th, 2020 | Time : 15:58 |ID: 182717 | Print

Iran, Oman eyeing cultural cooperation

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Embassy’s Cultural Attache and Chairman of the cultural club of the Sultanate of Oman on Friday conferred on ways to develop cultural cooperation. Iranian Embassy’s Cultural Attache Ali Mousavizadeh and Chairman of the Cultural Club of the sultanate of Oman Mahmoud Al- Salimi reviewed ways to develop cultural cooperation and helping contacts between cultural and arts activists.

In the meeting held in presence of the Deputy Chairman of the Cultural Club of the Sultanate of Oman, the two sides reviewed cultural commonalities and bilateral relations.They called for utilizing the appropriate grounds for the development of relations and cultural and artistic cooperation.The recommended to sponsor seminars, carry out education and research studies and translation and publication of the works of prominent writers of the two countries.

