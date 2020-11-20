Senior Shia scholar in Europe passes away

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Ayatollah Haj Sheikh Muhammad Hakim Samadi, one of the great Shia scholars living in Europe, passed away.

Ayatollah Hakim Samadi was one of the Afghan scholars who settled in Norway in recent years and promoted the teachings of Islam and the guidance of the people.

As a non-Iranian member of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly, he also played a role in establishing and developing the religious and social achievements of the AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly in the 1970s and from the beginning of the establishment of the Assembly.

The late Ayatollah Hakim Samadi, in addition to religious and propaganda activities, also trained many students.