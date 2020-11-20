Photos:Al-Abbas’ department of Islamic Affairs opens first aesthetic heritage exhibition

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network : The Department of Islamic and Human Knowledge Affairs of the al-Abbas’s (P) holy shrine opened the first aesthetic heritage exhibition under the title: (The Given Mercy).

The exhibition was held in an area between the Two Holy Shrines and will continue for a period of seven days, starting from (Rabi` al-Awal 29) until (Rabi` al-Thani 5) corresponding to (November 16-22/2020). It includes artistic paintings dealing with important aspects of the personality of the Noble Prophet (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household).

Head of the Department of Islamic and Humanities Affairs Sheikh Ammar Al-Hilali stated: “The establishment of this exhibition, which is devoted to the biography and personality of the Seal of the Prophets, the Prophet Mohammad (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household), on the occasion of the anniversary of the Prophet’s birth few days ago.

He explained: “This exhibition includes more than (70) paintings, which varied between calligraphy, ornamentation and drawing. The purpose of this diversity is to shed light on these important Islamic arts, which are calligraphy and ornamentation.”.

He added, “Another important goal of the exhibition is to stimulate and encourage the artistic cadres to create more in this field, as well as direct the attention of young people to these arts.”