Video: Life of Abd al-Azim al-Hasani

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna’s Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) Project presents: the life of Abd al-Azim al-Hasani.
Shafaqna’s Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) Project is a series of videos to introduce the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his household.
