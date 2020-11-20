Islamic Olympiad to be held in Kazan, Russia

SHAFAQNA-ABNA:Muslim Religious Administration of Tatarstan together with the Kazan Islamic University holds the Republican Olympiad in Islamic disciplines and the Arabic language among Muslim educational organizations of the republic.

More than 40 participants in the intellectual competition will test their knowledge in the nominations “Islamic law (fiqh)”, “Fundamentals of religion (aqida)” and “Arabic language”. One student from madrasa and three from universities can participate in one nomination. The contest is to be held at the Koran Hafiz Training Center.

The main goal of the Olympiad is to support students of Muslim educational organizations of the Republic of Tatarstan studying Islamic subjects and the Arabic language, as well as to stimulate students’ interest in in-depth study of Islamic subjects and the Arabic language.

To date, 41 students from all madrasas of the republic – Kazan, Naberezhnye Chelny, Almetyevsk, Kukmor, Buinsk, Mamadyshsky and Yutazinsky districts – have expressed a desire to take part in the Olympiad. Students of the II-III courses of secondary professional religious educational institutions and students of the III-IV courses of educational organizations of higher religious education are allowed to participate in the Olympiad.

According to the press office of Muslim Religious Administration of Tatarstan, the winners will receive valuable gifts. The republican round of this Olympiad is organized to select and send the most talented students from Tatarstan to the All-Russian Olympiad. The Olympiad is expected to take place in December. Students of religious educational institutions of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Chechnya, Kabardino-Balkaria, Mordovia and other regions are to take part in it.