Coronavirus Cases in Iraq Surpass 530,000

SHAFAQNA- The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Iraq has exceeded 531,000, the Health Ministry said.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment issued in a statement this evening (Friday) that various laboratories across the country had conducted another 22,222 tests in the past 24 hours in connection with the new generation of coronavirus (Covid-19). The total number of tested samples has increased to 3,224,305 since the outbreak of the virus.

According to the statement, the results of tests performed in the past 24 hours show that another 2,543 cases of the new generation of coronavirus have been registered in Iraq, and as a result, the number of people infected with the virus in this country, has increased to 531,769 people.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health also said that in the past 24 hours, 49 other people infected with the coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 11,000. 883 cases which more than 2.23 percent of the total number of patients.

At least 460,394 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iraq, the ministry of health said.

There are currently 59,492 people with coronavirus in the country, and 363 of them are in intensive care.

It should be noted that according to the latest data from the reference website “worldometers” and the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the country is among the people infected with the corona virus and the death rate due to the deadly virus, is ranked 22nd in the world, while among the countries of the Arab world, it still has the highest number of cases and victims in both fields.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.