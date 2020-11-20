Date :Friday, November 20th, 2020 | Time : 19:45 |ID: 182766 | Print

Saudi Arabia reports 354,000 infection of Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA – The latest reports indicate that the number of people with coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia has reached 354,813.

Today, Friday, the Ministry of Health announced the registration of 580 new confirmed cases of the new Coronavirus (COVID-19), With these new cases, the total number of infections in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 354,813.

While the number of deaths reached to 5,745 cases, adding 16 new deaths.

The Saudi Ministry of Health also noted that the situation of 2,780 patients in the country is dangerous.

