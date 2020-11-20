Imran Khan: My visit to Kabul is to show Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan

SHAFQANA- The Prime Minister of Pakistan issued a statement explaining his visit to Afghanistan.

“My visit to Kabul was another step in conveying the message of Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted about his visit to Afghanistan.

“I have never believed in military solutions, so I have always believed that peace in Afghanistan can be achieved through political dialogue,” he continued.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English