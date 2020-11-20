Date :Friday, November 20th, 2020 | Time : 19:57 |ID: 182776 | Print

Imran Khan: My visit to Kabul is to show Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFQANA- The Prime Minister of Pakistan issued a statement explaining his visit to Afghanistan.

“My visit to Kabul was another step in conveying the message of Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted about his visit to Afghanistan.

“I have never believed in military solutions, so I have always believed that peace in Afghanistan can be achieved through political dialogue,” he continued.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Pushed out of Pakistan into war-torn Afghanistan, refugees are told to be ‘patient’
Spike in violence in Afghanistan threatens media freedom
US promoted corruption in Afghanistan: Pakistani expert
Video: Thousands to escape fighting in two Hazara-majority districts in Afghanistan
Ayatollah Khamenei lambasts recent unauthorized trips of American officials to Afghanistan, Iraq
In Afghanistan, preaching peace comes at a cost
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *