Date :Friday, November 20th, 2020 | Time : 20:26

Sheikh Zakzaky’s trial postponed

SHAFQANA- Kaduna State High Court has postponed the trial of Nigerian Shiite leader Sheikh Zakzaky to January next year.

The trial of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky has been postponed to January 25 and 26 next year.

The court decided to continue hearing the witnesses, the sources said. Sheikh Zakzaky’s lawyer, Demi Falana, has strongly criticized the ongoing postponement of the case, saying it affects the health condition of his clients.

Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife face eight counts of “murder, illegal gatherings, disturbing the public peace, etc.” by the Nigerian government. Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife have been in prison since December 2015.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

