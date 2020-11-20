Date :Friday, November 20th, 2020 | Time : 20:50 |ID: 182793 | Print

Historical mosque in Maldives capital reopened

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Kalhuvakaru Mosque in the capital of the Maldives, Malé, has officially been reopened.

The incumbent administration began work to reassemble the Kalhuvakaru Mosque near the National Museum in the capital, back in September.

The historical monument was dismantled from its original resting place in 2016 after which reports indicated the new location for the monument being Thinadhoo island in Gaaf Dhaal atoll.

Built with coral stones carved into intricate, traditional designs, the historic landmark was held up by wooden beams engraved with Arabic calligraphy and was built in 1789 during the reign of Sultan Hassan Nooradeen Iskandhar, raajje.mv reported.

You might also like
Turkey's biggest mosque complex counts down to opening
Bomb attack in Minnesota mosque during morning prayers
Malmo, Second Oldest Mosque in Sweden + Photos
China’s oldest mosque in Beijing
Man charged in mosque vandalism in Owen Sound
Indonesian Muslims in Netherlands to build mosque
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *