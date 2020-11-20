Historical mosque in Maldives capital reopened

The incumbent administration began work to reassemble the Kalhuvakaru Mosque near the National Museum in the capital, back in September.

The historical monument was dismantled from its original resting place in 2016 after which reports indicated the new location for the monument being Thinadhoo island in Gaaf Dhaal atoll.

Built with coral stones carved into intricate, traditional designs, the historic landmark was held up by wooden beams engraved with Arabic calligraphy and was built in 1789 during the reign of Sultan Hassan Nooradeen Iskandhar, raajje.mv reported.