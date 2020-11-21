Ancient tradition of Islamic education continues in Bosnia

SHAFAQNA- Bosnia and Herzegovina continues ancient tradition of Islamic education.

The tradition of maktab schools form the basis of religious education in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Also known as Kuttab, maktab is an Arabic word meaning “elementary school” where children are primarily taught reading, writing and grammar but also Islamic studies and recitation of the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

The tradition began during the Ottoman period and was continued during the Austro-Hungarian Empire and the foundation of Yugoslavia and modern-day Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Today, all children from the first grade to ninth grade can attend maktabs, which are completely managed and organized by the Islamic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina, AA reported.