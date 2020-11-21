Over 700 mosques reopen in Oman

SHAFAQNA-More than 700 mosques in Oman were reopened to worshippers after eight months .

Their reopening had been sanctioned by the Supreme Committee to deal with COVID-19, which has stipulated that only mosques that could accommodate 400 worshippers can reopen to the public.

“Registration is still open for more mosques to be allowed to reopen,” said Zahir Abdullah Al Hosani, the Director of the Mosques Department at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Awqaf. “Mosque supervisors can get this done by filling the online form available to them.”

He added that “Our department had to turn down a number of applications from mosques that requested reopening, because they did not meet the requirements for safe congregation,” Times of Oman reported.