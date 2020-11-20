OIC: Freedom of expression does not mean insulting religions

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) stressed in a telephone conversation with the French Foreign Minister that freedom of expression does not mean insulting religions and religious symbols.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced on its website this afternoon (Friday) that “Yusuf Bin Ahmed Al Uthaymeen”, the secretary general of this organization, has received a phone call from French Foreign Minister “Jean-Yves Le Drian” on Thursday evening.

Al Uthaymeen and Le Drian discussed bilateral relations between the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and France in a telephone conversation.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, while emphasizing the firm position of the organization in opposing extremism, terrorism and exaggeration and that such a phenomenon is not related to any religion or nationality, also noted that freedom of expression does not mean insulting religions and religious symbols.

The French Foreign Minister, in turn, stressed that his country respects Islam and insists on supporting dialogue and cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

