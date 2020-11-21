Erdogan & Salman agree to continue talks to develop relations

SHAFAQNA– The leaders of Turkey and Saudi Arabia agreed to open dialogue channels to develop bilateral relations and resolve problems between the two countries.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had made a telephone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The King of Saudi Arabia and the President of Turkey, in their telephone conversation, coordinated the ongoing efforts within the framework of the activities of the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place today and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday) hosted by Saudi Arabia, and they also discussed relations between the two countries.

The Presidential Communications Office of Turkey issued a statement stressing that Erdogan and King Salman also reviewed relations between Ankara and Riyadh and held a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, the President of Turkey and the King of Saudi Arabia also agreed to open dialogue channels to develop bilateral relations and resolve problems between the two countries.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English