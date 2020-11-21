Date :Saturday, November 21st, 2020 | Time : 00:31 |ID: 182818 | Print

Putin’s letter to Michel Aoun on Lebanese sovereignty

SHAFAQNA- In a letter to his Lebanese counterpart, the Russian president reiterated Moscow’s support for Beirut’s national sovereignty and unity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Russia’s support for Lebanon in a handwritten letter sent by Moscow’s ambassador to Beirut to Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

“We are committed to supporting Lebanon’s national sovereignty and unity, and we welcome efforts to ensure stability and national consensus in the country,” Putin wrote in a message to Michel Aoun.

The Lebanese president also announced on his official Twitter page that he had received a letter from his Russian counterpart.

