Yemen in imminent danger of worst famine world has seen for decades, UN warns

SHAFAQNA-“Yemen is now in imminent danger of the worst famine the world has seen for decades. In the absence of immediate action, millions of lives may be lost”, United Nations Secretary-General  has warned on Friday .

“I urge all those with influence to act urgently on these issues to stave off catastrophe, and I also request that everyone avoids taking any action that could make the already dire situation even worse,” Antonio Guterres said.

Guterres said the reasons for the heightened threat of famine include a sharp drop in funding for the UN-coordinated relief programme, the instability of the Yemeni currency and the warring parties imposing “impediments” for relief organisations, AlJazeera reported.

 

