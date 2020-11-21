What is the ruling on not acting upon the result of an Istikharah? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Istikharah.

Question: I have done an Istikharah about a case; the answer was not close to my opinion (viewpoint), is it allowed to act against Istikharah or repeat it?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is appropriate for the human being for the case that wants to make a decision, first think and be careful, or consult with experienced and trusted individuals; and if his/her doubt is not removed (dispelled), then do Istikhrah. Anyhow there is no religious obligation to act upon the result of Istikharah; but if you do an Istikharah for a case, it is better not to act against it, and as long as the subject and the condition of it has not changed, there is no reason to do another Istikharah.

Source: leader.ir