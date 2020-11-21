Saudi Arabia; Families of imprisoned activists appealed to the world for help

SHAFAQNA- Activists of several political prisoners in Saudi Arabia have appealed to countries all around the world to help put pressure on the regime.

As Saudi Arabia hosts a virtual G20 summit, the families of Saudi political prisoners and human rights activists called on participating countries to press Riyadh for their release. Meanwhile, human rights and media groups, such as the PEN Institute, have launched a virtual move for the release of women and men prisoners in Saudi Arabia. Lajin Al-Hadhlul is the most famous Saudi woman activist who is in prison and has once gone on a hunger strike.

The families of Saudi political and civil prisoners hope that with the arrival of Joe Biden, the pressure on the Saudi ruling body, as an ally of the United States, to release their loved ones will be fruitful. In the past four years, Trump has been the strongest supporter of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, acknowledging that he saved bin Salman in the brutal assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English