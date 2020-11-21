Challenges of veiled women in German society

SHAFAQNA- Veiled women, like unveiled women, are part of the reality of German society. However, the majority of the society in Germany has not yet been able to come to terms with the reality of the Islamic hijab. Some Germans even blame the hijab on the backwardness of Muslim women and see it as an oppression. It is in these circumstances when people ask themselves whether Muslim women should comply with the wishes of the majority of society or follow their own beliefs?

Debora Mendelin, one of the authors of the IslamiQ website, has addressed these challenges of veiled women in Germany in a report as follows:

Many people consider the Islamic hijab to be a form of oppression and violence against Muslim women. However, these accusations are far from the reality of the life and beliefs of Muslim women. In fact, these statements, often made by anti-Islamic media, do not provide a true picture of the lives of Muslim women to non-Muslim citizens. Instead, such lies increase the anger of German citizens against Muslims and they spread further the existing Islamophobia.

Under the influence of this propaganda, some citizens even attack Muslim women on the streets and subject them to verbal and physical violence. All this is happening while on social media such as Instagram, Facebook or Twitter where Muslim women can show the reality of their lives, a completely different image of Islam and Muslims is imprinted in the minds of the audience. An image that is in stark contrast to the fabricated stories of anti-Islamist media. Examining the pages of Muslim women on social media shows that they are active in various professions and have achieved many successes in their lives.

In European societies and in a country like Germany, many veiled women are under a lot of pressure to stop wearing their headscarves. Sometimes they even have to choose between wearing a hijab and losing their job or place of residence. Most media outlets also try to dissuade women from wearing headscarves by publishing various articles. Of course, the opponents of Islam have no good reason to persuade women to discard the headscarf, and all their reasons for rejecting the Islamic hijab are absurd and meaningless. They all try to introduce the headscarf as a symbol of oppression of women in Islam. However, not only do headscarves mean oppression of women, but the scarf also empowers women. In fact, the hijab is to protect women.

In addition, the Muslim woman as a human being should have the right to decide about her body and clothes, but some people want to take that right away from her. In fact, opponents of Islam believe that a Muslim woman has no will and is forced to wear a headscarf at the request of others. Many even link the hijab of Muslim women to the politics of Islamic countries and extremist groups. These accusations put Muslim women in a difficult situation and create a false image of women’s hijab in the public mind. Even when women themselves declare that they have voluntarily chosen the hijab, many label them as liars. Thus, Muslim women in German society are always forced to fight for their rights and to explain their beliefs to citizens and the media.

Of course, Muslim women should never allow such behavior to damage their beliefs. They should not be afraid of fanatics and extremists and leave the social scene because of racist behavior. If, as a Muslim woman, I hide in my home because of discriminatory behavior in society, others will think that I have succumbed to their behavior. But I do not care what others think of my religious beliefs, and that is why I appear in public with confidence. I have to define my place in German society. Of course, some people do not posses the ability and strength to deal with these issues. They hide in the house because of racist behavior or succumb to the public’s will. While as a citizen in society they must defend their right to cover and freedom of expression and opinion and show the citizens of Germany and Europe the position of Muslim women.

