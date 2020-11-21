A Brazilian converted to Islam in Tehran

SHAFAQNA- “Chico”, a citizen of Brazil, converted to Islam. His conversion took place attending the Imam Zadeh Saleh (AS) in Tehran, Iran. After converting to Islam, he changed his name from “Chico” to “Muhammad”.

According to Shafaqna quoting Shia News, Saleh (AS) Imamzadeh in Tajrish is one of the shrines in where, according to the guardians of this shrine, more than two people of different religions convert to Islam every month. They mostly convert to the Shia school of Islam.

On the 15th of November, a Brazilian who was working in a circus in Brazil alongside his family, became completely fascinated with Shia Islam religion after traveling to Iran and getting acquainted with Islam.

Source: Shia News