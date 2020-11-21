Date :Saturday, November 21st, 2020 | Time : 22:47 |ID: 182901 | Print

A Brazilian converted to Islam in Tehran

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA- “Chico”, a citizen of Brazil, converted to Islam. His conversion took place attending the Imam Zadeh Saleh (AS) in Tehran, Iran. After converting to Islam, he changed his name from “Chico” to “Muhammad”.

According to Shafaqna quoting Shia News, Saleh (AS) Imamzadeh in Tajrish is one of the shrines in where, according to the guardians of this shrine, more than two people of different religions convert to Islam every month. They mostly convert to the Shia school of Islam.

On the 15th of November, a Brazilian who was working in a circus in Brazil alongside his family, became completely fascinated with Shia Islam religion after traveling to Iran and getting acquainted with Islam.

“Chico” became a Muslim attending the Imamzadeh Saleh (AS) and after converting to Islam, he changed his name and chose “Muhammad”.

Source: Shia News

Read more from Shafaqna:

An Exclusive Interview of a Revert to Islam, “Adbul-Mahdi (Markus)”

Eduardo Agnelli, the Martyr of His Belief

Netherlands: Famous female boxer converted to Islam+Photos

You might also like
Why people mourn for Imam Hussain’s (A.S) martyrdom?
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks about conversion to Islam, life as a Muslim at McSA Fall Keynote
Muslims across the world celebrate Eid al-Mab'ath - the rise of Muhammad as a prophet
How Marine Le Pen Relies on Dividing French Jews and Muslims The
Hundreds of thousands of Muslims reportedly in detention in Xinjiang, China
WHAT IS THE MEANING OF LAYLATUL QADR?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *