UNICEF warns of escalating corona outbreak in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned of an escalating outbreak of the coronavirus and a threat to children and adolescents.

It has become clear that children and adolescents in Iraq are those most at risk losing out as a result of COVID-19 and its secondary impacts.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) issued in a statement on Friday and warned of an escalating outbreak of the coronavirus in Iraq and its impact threaten to the lives of children and adolescents as the largest groups at risk.

The latest assessments by UNICEF and its partners show that the number of children and adolescents who risk falling into poverty and to lose out on their rights has doubled from 1 to 2 out of every 5 children, or up to 40% all children in the country.

The fund warned of the loss of children’s rights caused by the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Iraq and the long-term consequences of the crisis in the areas of education, nutrition and welfare, stressing that this would completely change the lives of children.

