Video | Writing Holy Quran by Syrian calligrapher

SHAFAQNA- A Syrian calligrapher was able to write a complete copy of the Holy Quran after 3 years.



According to Shafaqna quoting Iqna and Al Jazeera, Ahmed Hazem Najib, a Syrian calligrapher, lives in the village of Millis on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria. He was thinking of writing the Holy Quran a few years ago, until he was finally able to fulfill his wish.

According to Hazem Najib, he started implementing his idea three years ago and wrote about three pages of the Holy Quran daily.

He added: “Writing a page of this Quran has taken about an hour and sometimes more than an hour.”

Najib, stating that this achievement is a gift from God Almighty, said: “From the beginning of elementary school, his father, mother and former teachers encouraged him to develop his talents.”

Source: Iqna Persian