Date :Saturday, November 21st, 2020 | Time : 15:16 |ID: 182947 | Print

Zarif stresses continuation of cooperation between Tehran and Kabul

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar stressed continuation of cooperation between Tehran and Kabul.

Zarif congratulated Atmar on his appointment as foreign minister of Afghanistan.He expressed Iran’s readiness for the continuation of cooperation with Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Atmar underlined Kabul’s determination for promoting all-out relations with Iran

You might also like
Iran,China Emphasize on reinforcing ties in political, economic and energy fields
The First Interfaith Dialogue between Iran and Germany
Biden has to fulfill US's JCPOA commitments: Zarif
In central Iran, UNHCR helps to build schools for refugees
Iranian officials called Pakistan to urgent measures for release of  hostage guards
Clinics in 100 Mosques in Tehran province help in battle against COVID-19
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *