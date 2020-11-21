https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/157728330.jpg 193 320 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-21 15:16:312020-11-21 15:26:30Zarif stresses continuation of cooperation between Tehran and Kabul
Zarif stresses continuation of cooperation between Tehran and Kabul
SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar stressed continuation of cooperation between Tehran and Kabul.
Zarif congratulated Atmar on his appointment as foreign minister of Afghanistan.He expressed Iran’s readiness for the continuation of cooperation with Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Atmar underlined Kabul’s determination for promoting all-out relations with Iran
