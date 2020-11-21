Date :Saturday, November 21st, 2020 | Time : 16:04 |ID: 182952 | Print

Afghanistan: Rockets hit Kabul, eight civilians killed

SHAFAQNA- Several rockets hit residential areas in Kabul on Saturday, killing at least eight civilians and wounding 31 on Saturday.

A health ministry official said five bodies and 21 injured were taken to the hospital from the incident. Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said “terrorists” mounted 14 rockets in a small truck and set them off, adding that an investigation is going on to find out how the vehicle came inside the city.

One of the rockets landed in the vicinity of the Iranian embassy and several fragments hit the main building but there were no casualties among the staff, the embassy said in a statement.

The attack was claimed by the ِDaesh group, Reuters reported.

