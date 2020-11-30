Area of Imam Hussain (A.S) Holy Shrine will broaden by 14 times

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Karbala Monuments Reconstruction Headquarters announced the 25% progress of the construction project of the courtyard of Hazrat Zainab (S.A). He stated: “When the space of this complex becomes ready for operation, the area of the infrastructure of the Hussaini holy shrine will increase about 14 times.”

According to Shafaqna quoting Shia News, Mohammad Reza Bani Asadi Rad, head of the Karbala Monuments Reconstruction Headquarters, explained the latest status of the Hussaini shrine development project. He said: ” With the efforts of the executive agents and the help of the vigilantes, the executive operation of the first phase of the development plan of the Hussaini holy shrine, decorated with the name of the courtyard of Hazrat Zainab (S.A) is being carried out in compliance with the health protocols.”

He said that the overall progress of the project has reached 25 percent, adding: “Currently, the implementation of the concrete structure of this project has reached about 68 percent physical progress, and in some parts of the building, consolidation operations are being completed.”

Bani Asadi Rad said: “Due to the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the imposition of health restrictions, currently about 200 engineers and craftsmen are working under the strictest health measures and under the supervision of HSE groups. The number of Iranian engineers and craftsmen working on the site before these health related restrictions was around 1000 people.

Specifications and facilities of the Hussaini shrine development plan

Bani Asadi Rad stated that the comprehensive plan for the development of the holy shrine of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S) with an area of 38 hectares will be implemented in four stages. He said: “This plan, which will be built around the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) and the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) and the space between the two holy shrines, includes three main courtyards which are the courtyard of Imam Hussain (AS), the courtyard of Hazrat Zainab (SA) and the courtyard of Imam Zaman (A.S).”

Praising the cooperation of the Iraqi people and officials, the head of the Karbala Monuments Reconstruction Headquarters said: “The acquisition of land around the shrine, which is considered a very expensive land, was done with the help of Iraqi charities and the trusteeship of the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).”

He added: The lands released for the implementation of the first stage of the comprehensive plan, include a part of the courtyards of Hazrat Zainab (S.A) and Imam Hussain (A.S). The plans are being implemented in an area of ​​about five hectares.

Bani Asadi Rad said: The current scope of the implementation of the project is located between Bab Al-Qiblah Street, Shohada Street and Jomhuri Street, which includes pilgrimage and non-pilgrimage spaces.

According to him, the pilgrimage spaces of this complex include surface and subsurface naves along with service complexes related to this section, which covers about 45,000 square meters. Non-pilgrimage spaces include an office building, the Guest-house building, a museum and a library, the central powerhouse and a tunnel facility.

He continued by stating that the executive operations in the sanitary services and the building of the guest house have reached the joinery stage: about 850 sanitary springs and 120 shower springs have been located in different parts of this area and are under construction.

He stated that it is predicted that with the uplifting of the health measures and restrictions, the courtyard of Hazrat Zainab (SA) in would be completed in the year 2024: with the operation of this complex, the space of the infrastructure of the holy shrine will increase about 14 times.

Zeinabia mound is built on a symbol of a hill

Referring to the special geographical location of the project from a religious and historical perspective, the head of the Karbala Monuments Reconstruction Headquarters said: “In order to associate the Ashura event and the crystallization of historical symbols in architecture, we have tried to use the symbols of that day in designing and implementing the project. One of the most important symbols of that time is Tal Zeinabieh. This historical place is symbolically built in a building about two meters above other buildings and on a symbol of a hill.

Reasons for the underground development of the shrine

Bani Asadi Rad announced one of the special features of this project as subsurface development and said: “Due to the impossibility of building a building on a higher level than the existing building of the shrine, we are forced to build a large part of the building below the existing level.”

He added: “Due to the high level of groundwater in the city of Karbala, many operational problems were faced by engineers. With the efforts of the engineering team, a sealing wall with a thickness of one meter and a depth of 40 meters was built. This sealing wall has been constructed around the project area with a length of 2,500 meters to prevent water intrusion. Thus, the possibility of excavation to a depth of 14 meters and the implementation of subsurface naves was provided.