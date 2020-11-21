EU criticizes dire condition of human rights in Bahrain

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell pledged to use all possible means to continue improving human rights in Bahrain.

Borrell’s remarks came in a statement in which he replied to a letter sent by MEPs regarding the “dire condition” of human rights in Bahrain.

He referenced the issue of the two Bahraini prisoners who were sentenced to death, Mohamed Ramadan and Hussein Ali Moosa, after they had been accused of carrying a bomb in 2014.

Borrell pointed to the dialogue which took place on 7 November 2019, between the EU and Bahrain in Brussels. “The discussions concentrated on the execution penalty, the right to just prosecution, arbitrary detention, torture, and ill-treatment,” Borrell confirmed, according to the Middle East Monitor.

Borrell reiterated that all of these issues should be discussed again during the next human rights dialogue slated for the end of autumn, 2020.

He also noted that EU representatives attended the court session of Ramadan and Moosa which took place on 8 January 2020, adding that the EU has called for Bahrain to release human rights activists who suffer from poor health.

On several occasions, MEPs have called for Bahrain’s king to release prominent political prisoners and prisoners of conscience who remain behind bars, following the release of human rights defender Nabil Rajab.Bahrain, a close ally of the US in the Persian Gulf region, has been witnessing protests against the ruling Al Khalifa dynasty since early 2011, with Manama using heavy-handed measures in an attempt to crush the demonstrations.Scores of Bahrainis have been killed and hundreds of others injured and arrested in the ongoing crackdown on the peaceful demonstrations.Amnesty International and many other international rights organizations have frequently censured the Bahraini regime for the rampant human rights abuses against opposition groups and anti-regime protesters.