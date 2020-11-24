Photos: Production line of “RemedSivir” drug in Iran

Date :Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 | Time : 11:43 |ID: 182978 | Print

SHAFAQNA- Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the world, various drugs for the treatment of patients with this virus have been approved and prescribed by medical centers and laboratories around the world. One of these drugs, which is currently prescribed in medical centers in Iran, is RemedSivir. This drug has been formulated by Iranian pharmaceutical companies for some time and is made available to patients. Sobhan Oncology Company is one of the companies that has started to produce this drug and now provides its whole production of RemedSavir in the production lines to medical centers.

Source: Isna

