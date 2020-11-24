UNESCO calls for competition for reconstruction of Mosul Grand Mosque

SHAFAQNA- UNESCO calls for international design and architecture competition for reconstruction of Al-Nuri Grand Mosque in Mosul, Iraq.

According to Shafaqna, quoting Iqna and alkhaleej.ae, UNESCO called on all architects around the world to participate in the competition. The competition is which is being held to prepare for the reconstruction of the destroyed Al-Nouri Mosque in Mosul by ISIS.

The UNESCO organization, referring to the “Revival of Mosul Spirit” project, stated: “Joining the project is a unique opportunity to change the lives of Mosul residents and help them rebuild their city after the liberation from ISIS”.

The competition has started on November 16th, 2020 and will continue until March 26th, 2021. The winner will be announced next spring.

The international jury made up of 9 fix and 2 alternate members selects the winning designer and the four runners-up.

The panel will include judges from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Spain, the UAE, Egypt, France, China, Bangladesh, Palestine and Poland.

Al-Nuri Grand Mosque is one of the historic mosques in Iraq, located west of Mosul. This mosque was built by Noureddin Zangi, one of the Turkish rulers of Zangian rule in the sixth century AH, and it dates back to more than 9 centuries. This monument with its convex minaret was one of the most famous historical minarets in Mosul, and in 2017, the terrorist group Daesh destroyed it during an explosion. The mosque has been rebuilt many times, most recently in 1944.

Source: Iqna Persian