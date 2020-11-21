Date :Saturday, November 21st, 2020 | Time : 18:50 |ID: 183016 | Print

Turkish Red Crescent lends helping hand to needy children in 15 countries

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The Turkish Red Crescent helped  385,000 children in 15 countries in the last 25 years.

The charity said in a statement it has helped children in different geographies to ensure every child’s most basic rights, including to life, development, access to health services and education.

The Turkish Red Crescent distributes food, shelter, hygiene and educational materials to needy children who live in camps or orphanages in 15 countries, and provides vocational training. From 1995 and 2020 it has delivered more than 3.6 million educational materials to children through its permanent delegations, AA reported.

 

You might also like
Air attacks by Saudi-led coalition killed 14 civilians in northern Yemen
First Muslim woman in U.S Congress Slams Gassing Of Asylum Seekers
67,000 children in Sub-Saharan Africa at risk of dying from hunger
A physically active child scores better grades
War on children: 164% rise in Civilian Casualties in Hodeidah
Helping children understand the beauty of the Holy Qur’an
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *