Turkish Red Crescent lends helping hand to needy children in 15 countries

SHAFAQNA-The Turkish Red Crescent helped 385,000 children in 15 countries in the last 25 years.

The charity said in a statement it has helped children in different geographies to ensure every child’s most basic rights, including to life, development, access to health services and education.

The Turkish Red Crescent distributes food, shelter, hygiene and educational materials to needy children who live in camps or orphanages in 15 countries, and provides vocational training. From 1995 and 2020 it has delivered more than 3.6 million educational materials to children through its permanent delegations, AA reported.