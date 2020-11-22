Iraq records lowest daily increase in Covid cases in 5 months

SHAFAQNA – The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that the registration of less than 1,800 new cases of coronavirus in the country, which is the lowest daily figure in the last five months. The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment issued in a statement this evening (Saturday) that various laboratories performed another 19,883 tests on the new generation of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours to sum up the samples that tested to increase to 3,244,188 cases across the country since the outbreak of the virus.

With 1,786 new coronavirus infections, Iraq’s total cases surged to 533,555 on Saturday. According to the statement, the results of tests which performed in the past 24 hours show that 1,786 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Iraq, which is the lowest daily figure for the last five months, since June 29th so far and as a result, the number of people infected with the virus in this country has increased to 533,555.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health also said in a statement that in the past 24 hours, 42 other people who infected with the new generation of coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 11,000. According to the ministry, with the recovery of 2,646 other patients in the past 24 hours, the number of people recovering from Covid-19 in Iraq has increased to 463,040, or more than 86.87% of the total number of patients, while there are currently 58,590 people infected with the Corona virus in the country, and 366 of them are in the intensive care unit.

It should be noted that according to the latest data from the reference website ” worldometers” and the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the country is among the people infected with the corona virus and the death rate due to the deadly virus is ranked 22nd in the world, while among the countries of the Arab world, it still has the highest number of cases and victims in both fields.

This news translated by Shafaqna English.