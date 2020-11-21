Saudi Arabia: We look for a way to end dispute with Qatar

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Foreign Ministry said: “We are looking for a way to end the dispute with Qatar. We also have good relations with Turkey.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud noted that his country continues to seek a way to end disputes with Qatar.

He added: “Resolving disputes with Qatar depends on resolving legal security problems.”

Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud stressed that Riyadh supports the normalization of full relations with Israel on the condition that the rights of the Palestinians are guaranteed.

He added that Riyadh fully supports the normalization of relations with Israel, but in the first place, a permanent and complete peace agreement must be ratified that guarantees the establishment of a dignified state for the Palestinians.

He also said that the next administration of the United States, or the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, will pursue policies that will help stabilize the region, and any talks with him will lead to stronger cooperation.

“Washington’s move to name the Yemeni Ansarullah group as a ‘terrorist organization’ would be a ‘perfectly appropriate step,'” he said.

He stated that Riyadh has good and friendly relations with Turkey.

