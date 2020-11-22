Canada, Britain reach post-Brexit trade deal

SHAFAQNA- Canada and the United Kingdom reached a new trade deal on Saturday, ahead of Brexit deadline.

The UK-Canada rollover deal allows provisions from the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) that pertain specifically to trade between the two countries to continue, CBC News reported.

“This is a good moment,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a video call with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson and the two countries’ respective trade ministers, which was shared on social media.

Trudeau said the deal, dubbed the Canada-UK Trade Continuity Agreement, is “to make sure that our businesses and yours continue to work well together”, AlJazeera reported.