G20 leaders pledge to ensure a fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines

SHAFAQNA- G20 leaders will pledge on Sunday to ensure a fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines around the world. “We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members’ commitments to incentivise innovation,” the G20 leaders said in the draft document seen by the Reuters news agency. We recognise the role of extensive immunisation as a global public good,” it said. The twin crises of the pandemic and an uneven, uncertain global recovery dominated the first day of a two-day summit under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia, which hands off the rotating presidency of the G20 to Italy next month, according to AlJazeera.