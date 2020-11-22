Normal Christmas out of the question: Canada’s Prime Minister

SHAFAQNA- Canada’s hospital system could be overwhelmed by a possible quadrupling of new coronavirus cases by year end , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday .

Trudeau implored Canadians to stay home as much as possible as a second wave of the novel coronavirus rips across the country, forcing several of the 10 provinces to reimpose curbs on movement and businesses. Cases continue to spike in Canada and authorities complain some people are being more careless about taking precautions.

“A normal Christmas is quite frankly right out of the question,” Trudeau said. Earlier, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said in the worst case scenario, a spike to 60,000 daily cases, would occur if people became more sociable. Even if current restrictions on gatherings are maintained, new daily cases will jump to over 20,000 by December 31 compared with less than 5,000 now, France24 reported.