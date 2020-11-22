What is the connection between the life of a nation and its self-confidence?

SHAFAQNA – When a nation understands that its destiny is in its hands, and its fate is determined by its own action; then will pay attention to its own action and strength. It will realise that nothing is of benefit to me except my action and strength which are spent only on my activity and endeavour. This is a significant reason for the life of a nation; how much self-confidence this gives to the human being? How much this will make the human being to rely on his/her own strength? One of the Islamic teachings which from the beginning of Islam was more or less undermined and as the time went on, this damage was enhanced (not only it was not corrected, rather it was enhanced), is the same issue [1].

[1] Ihyaye Tafakkor-e-Islami, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 35.