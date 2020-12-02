Photos: Islamic Architecture of Goharshad Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Goharshad Mosque which is located in Mashhad, Iran, is one of the glorious and ancient buildings belonging to Timurid dynasty which was founded upon an order by Lady Goharshad in 1418 CE. The tilework of the complex is a great example of Timurid period’s masterpiece. Dome-like arches of the mosque, its minarets, lines and decorations on its gypsum walls and magnificent mosaic works all provide unique representations of the pure Persian art at the heart of the holy shrine. Different sides of the mosque are all adorned with exquisite mosaic tiles, with the Names and Attributes of God, verses of the Holy Quran and traditions related to the mosque appearing on all walls and pavilions.