Charismatic leader of Shia community in Nigeria

SHAFAQNA- The spiritual leader of the Shia community in Nigeria, Sheikh Zakzaky has never called for sectarianism or certain idealism, but rather he is calling people to Islam.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the 67-year-old cleric is from Zaria, a city in northern Nigeria. He came from a Maliki Sunni family but later embraced Shia Islam. From 1971 to 1975, he moved to the city of Kano for higher education in socio-politics and economics in University where he gained room to engage in Islamic activities.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria was founded by Sheikh Zakzaky in the early 1980s. The organization was meant to serve the Shia Muslims of the country socially, culturally, and educationally.

He was repeatedly imprisoned in the 1980s by various governments under various excuses, alwaght told.

Buhari arrested Sheikh Zakzaky in December 1984, when the Sheikh was newly married. The Sheikh’s first child, Muhammad, was therefore born when Sheikh Zakzaky was still in Buhari’s jail. He (Buhari) however failed to provide reason for the arrest, save for a so called security reasons (just as Buhari is now holding the Sheikh under the pretext of the same absurd reason). The Sheikh was released in August 1985, after spending almost 9 months in illegal detention, when Buhari was ousted from power.

Sheikh Zakzaky spent the next two years without being arrested, while continuing with the struggle, until General Babangida came into power and detained him for two years under the pretext of a conflict that occurred in Kafanhan. He has been jailed in numerous prisons within this two year timeframe which lasted from May 1987 to 1989. All those unwarranted arrests and detentions from the authority was a ploy to suppress the Islamic Movement and exterminate its leader Sheikh Zakzaky.

He however, was never cowed in the least, the struggles continued when he is released.

In 1991, Babangida again arrested the Sheikh in Aminu Kano International Airport when he was on his way to attend an international conference in London. The Sheikh was however released some five days after the arrest. From 1991 the Sheikh was not arrested until 1996 when General Sani Abacha was in power. He detained the Sheikh for 2 years and 3 months from 1996 to 1999.

But in July 2014 the Nigerian army opened fire on peaceful pro Palestinians procession in Zaria, where they killed 34 followers of the Sheikh including his 3 children, Ahmad, Hameed and Mahmud. In December 2015, Buhari’s civilian administration attacked the Sheikh in his residence after killing 3 more of his children (Hammad, Haidar and Humaid) and over a thousand of his followers.

He was severely shot and whisked alongside his wife Zeenah into an illegal detention for almost five years.

Zakzaky’s unshakeable stand for social justice and human rights

Viewed as a threat by Nigerian authorities for his unshakeable stand for social justice and human rights, Sheikh Zakzaky was detained by Nigerian armed forces.

In 2016 the federal high court ruled that the pair’s detention was unlawful and unconstitutional and ordered the Nigerian government to release them by January 16, 2017 and pay compensation. However, that ruling has never been enforced, Iqna reported.

The detention of the Zakzakys simply confirms the view that Nigerian authorities are abusing the judicial system to keep them in prison.

The case is also making a mockery of rule of law and due process. It raises serious questions over how ordinary Nigerians can be expected to have trust in their laws, institutions and processes when their government is allowed to publicly violate fundamental human rights with impunity.

As a result of his imprisonment, his health has deteriorated significantly.

Zakzaky did his best to facilitate ethno-religious unity

What is more important is that, Sheikh Zakzaky has always positively approached Sunni faith and did his best to facilitate Shia-Sunni unity and peaceful co-existence with the Christians and other ethno-religious communities. Other influential figures at the Islamic Movement hold the same line of approach.

Although a majority of the Sheikh’s disciples are followers of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) school of thought, but this does not deter other people from different schools of thought like Sufism and other Sunni orders to become his followers as well. Not only that, among the followers of Sheikh Zakzaky today there are Christians who are ready to fight against tyranny and injustice according to Ihrc.

Zakzaky: Shia weapon is positive reasoning, truth and good conduct

His self-restraint in the front of the army’s pressures depict the Movement’s peacefulness, contrary to the Salafi and takfiri groups which are involved in organized crimes and violence against the military and central government, allafrica mentioned.

“Our weapon is positive reasoning, truth and good conduct. Guns are for the reckless and foolhardy,” Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky said, according to khamenei.ir.

The leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria has never advocated violence in any form, despite the violence suffered by himself and his supporters.

“He is a charismatic leader and an eloquent speaker who knows how to move a crowd and inspire young people,” says a Nigerian history professor, trtworld told.