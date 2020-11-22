Date :Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 | Time : 15:11 |ID: 183150 | Print

Iran calls for lifting sanctions imposed on Syria

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA:Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in his meeting with UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen stressed the lifting of cruel and unjust sanctions against the Syrian government and people, especially during the coronavirus pandemic era.

Referring to the sabotage of some countries in the political settlement process of Syria, Zarif said that over the past years, there have been appropriate opportunities to end the crisis in Syria, but each time “we faced thwarting efforts and losing opportunities” by some countries.

He also stressed the need to lift cruel and unjust sanctions against the Syrian government and people, especially during the coronavirus pandemic era. Pedersen informed Zarif on the latest situation of the Syrian Constitutional Review Committee and his efforts to hold the next meeting.Pointing to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s cooperation with the United Nations in resolving the 10-year-old Syrian crisis, he stressed the importance of Iran’s role in the peace process.

You might also like
UN says about 350,0000 people have fled Syria's Idlib since Dec. 1
Everyone should openly support people of Yemen, Bahrain and Kashmir says Ayatollah Khamenei
In Iraq’s Kirkuk, 14 Daesh Militants killed
President Rouhani: Iran not interested in spread of tensions in the region
Araghchi asks for preserving JCPOA against US unilateralism
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *