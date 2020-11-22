Date :Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 | Time : 18:47 |ID: 183192 | Print

Europe’s reaction was incomplete: WHO COVID envoy

SHAFAQNA- Europe could face a third wave of the pandemic in early 2021 , if governments repeat what he said was a failure to do what was needed to prevent the second wave of infections, A World Health Organization special envoy on COVID-19 said.

“They missed building up the necessary infrastructure during the summer months, after they brought the first wave under the control,” the WHO’s David Nabarro said in an interview with Swiss newspapers.

“Now we have the second wave. If they don’t build the necessary infrastructure, we’ll have a third wave early next year,” said Nabarro.

“You must wait until case numbers are low and stay low,” he said. “Europe’s reaction was incomplete”, Reuters reported.

