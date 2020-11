Syria names Faisal Mekdad new foreign minister

SHAFAQNA-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appointed Faisal Mekdad as new foreign minister, according to a statement by the presidency.

Mekdad will be replaced as deputy foreign minister by Syria’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bashar Jaafari, who in turn, will be replaced by ambassador to Vienna Bassam al-Sabbagh, the statement said on Sunday, AlJazeera reported.

Mekdad started a career at the Syrian foreign ministry in 1994 and has been deputy foreign minister since 2006.