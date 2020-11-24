Ilhan Omar urges Biden to reverse Trump’s Arab-Israeli deals

SHAFAQNA- Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar urged Biden to reverse the recent deals between the Israel, UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.

In a long-telegram style series of tweets on US President Donald Trump’s Mideast policy, Ilhan Omar accused the President of disguising arms agreements as “peace deals”.

“He recently inked so-called ‘peace deals’ between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and ‘Israel’. The only problem? They weren’t peace deals. They’re arms sales to human rights abusers, designed to empower the Gulf States and increase the risk of war with Iran,” Omar wrote.

“Trump proposed a staggering $23 billion in arms sales to the UAE, which the administration admitted was linked to the deal,” she added, pointing out that she had introduced resolutions in the House to try to stop these arms sales.

Suggesting that the diplomatic agreements have only “normalized the occupation” of Palestinian territories by the “Israeli” entity, Omar lamented that they’ve “made real peace for ‘Israelis’ and Palestinians increasingly unlikely.”

According to the congresswoman, Joe Biden now “has a tremendous opportunity to reverse” Trump’s foreign policy, and to position the US “at an equal distance” from all the Middle Eastern “dictators,” whether it be Saudi Arabia, or the Yemeni Saudi puppet government, or the UAE, Islam Times reported.

Writing in American weekly The Nation, Omar wrote: “Ignoring the suffering of the Palestinians runs counter to our most basic values … we must reinsert the call for a two-state solution with full human rights and self-determination for both Israelis and Palestinians back into the public debate with urgency”, according to Middle East Eye.

She accused Trump of trying to form a military alliance against Iran while ignoring Saudi abuses in Yemen, the UAE’s role in the Libyan civil war and Bahrain’s suppression of opposition voices.