Netherlands boxing champ converts to Islam

SHAFAQNA- Netherlands boxing star converted to Islam at a Mosque in her country. Ruby Jesiah Mesu posted a photo of herself in front of the Mosque and wrote:”After years of research , I am proud to announce that I embrace Islam.” The boxer added: “I became a Muslim a while ago but I am announcing it now, and I feel happy about it”, European Shia News reported. Following her conversion, her photos, in which she was seen wearing Hijab, went viral. She is a popular boxing star. She won many awards in her boxing career before her retirement, according to MuslimMirror.