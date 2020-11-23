https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/boxerrrr.jpg 599 345 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-23 07:28:222020-11-23 10:11:02Netherlands boxing champ converts to Islam
Netherlands boxing champ converts to Islam
SHAFAQNA- Netherlands boxing star converted to Islam at a Mosque in her country. Ruby Jesiah Mesu posted a photo of herself in front of the Mosque and wrote:”After years of research , I am proud to announce that I embrace Islam.” The boxer added: “I became a Muslim a while ago but I am announcing it now, and I feel happy about it”, European Shia News reported. Following her conversion, her photos, in which she was seen wearing Hijab, went viral. She is a popular boxing star. She won many awards in her boxing career before her retirement, according to MuslimMirror.
