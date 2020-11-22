Palestinian Official: Israel changes shape & structure of Ibrahimi Mosque

SHAFAQNA- A Palestinian official said that Israel is implementing a plan to change the structure of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the center of Hebron.

Noting that the Israeli Planning Committee has opposed the Palestinians’ protest against the construction of an electric elevator and corridors near the Ibrahimi Mosque, Youssef al-Jabri, a member of Hebron Municipality, said: “This will pave the way for the implementation of the Israeli project in the coming weeks.”

Al-Jabri pointed out that the High Licensing Committee affiliated with the High Planning and Construction Committee in the city of Hebron, located in Bethlehem, is the same institution that issued the permit for the construction of this elevator and continued: The Licensing Committee, which is part of the Israeli Civil Administration, has been instructed by Israel to issue licenses in the area, which is part of the occupied territories of the West Bank.

He added: “Hebron Municipality has opposed the granting of such a permit because it will change the appearance of this mosque and its architectural heritage.”

In July 2017, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee inscribed the Ibrahimi Mosque and the Old City of Hebron on the World Heritage List.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English